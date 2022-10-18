S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow extend rebound despite late stumble

Wall Street extended its recent rebound on Tuesday, with the major U.S. equity averages finishing with their second consecutive day of gains. However, stocks finished off their highs of the session, as a cautious signal from Apple took some of the air out of the market.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed +0.9%, the S&P 500 (SPX) finished +1.1% and the Dow (DJI) ended +1.1%.

The Dow Jones ended the session at 30,523.80, a rise of 337.98 points. The S&P 500 advanced 42.03 points to finish at 3,719.98, while the Nasdaq climbed 96.60 points to 10,772.40.

For the second consecutive session, all 11 S&P sectors ended the day in the green. This included a 2.4% advance in Industrials. There were also standout gains in Utilities and Materials.

Stocks dropped last week, with the S&P 500 reaching its lowest level of the year. The equity market was pulled down by concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve's ultra-hawkish stance on interest rates.

With the focus turning to corporate earnings, shares rallied on Monday and continued the positive momentum into Tuesday's session. The latest upswing was helped by solid financial figures from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin.

While the market carried gains into the close, with the S&P 500 recording its first two-session winning streak since early October, the major averages significantly trimmed their advance during the afternoon. This came amid reports that Apple was cutting the production of its iPhone 14 Plus model just a couple weeks after the product hit the market.

"The S&P500, after testing the lows around 3,500, has been making progress again. Today, the S&P500 breached 3,700 and seemed to be holding onto a decent amount of those gains," John Blank, chief equity strategist at Zacks, told Seeking Alpha.

The 3,700 mark was flagged as meaningful level by Citi, which said that investors should note it as a key point for many short-sellers.

"About a fifth of short positions are already in loss at 3,650, with more than half ($17bn notional) in the red if the market moves above 3,700," Chris Montagu, Citi's global head of quant strategy, explained in a note. "This represents a moderate risk of a short squeeze for even a temporary rally from current levels. A squeeze could amplify any recovery rally near-term."

Turning to the bond markets, yields edged slightly lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) slipped 2 basis point to around 4.00% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) declined 2 basis points to 4.44%.

Looking at economic news, the calendar of releases remained thin. However, the market did receive an update on industrial production, which climbed 0.4% M/M in September. This topped projections for a 0.1% rise.

Among active stocks, Salesforce was among the notable gainers, rising on reports that activist investor Starboard has taken a stake in the firm.