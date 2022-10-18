Netflix beats on earnings, global streaming paid net additions total 2.41M
Oct. 18, 2022 4:01 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Netflix press release (NASDAQ:NFLX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.10 beats by $0.97.
- Revenue of $7.93B (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Shares +0.5%.

Global Streaming Paid Memberships: 223.09M vs. 221.67M guidance. Global streaming paid net additions +2.41M vs. +1M guidance.Q4 Guidance: Revenue of $7.77B vs. $7.98B consensus, with the sequential decline entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar vs. other currencies. On a constant currency basis, this equates to 9% year-over-year revenue growth.

EPS of $0.36 vs. $1.22 consensus.Global Streaming Paid Memberships: 227.59M, up 2.6% Y/Y Global streaming paid net additions 4.50M.
- Operating margin of 4%.
