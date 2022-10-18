Intuitive Surgical Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.56B beats by $40M
Oct. 18, 2022 4:06 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Intuitive Surgical press release (NASDAQ:ISRG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.56B (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 20% compared with the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 reflected disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted our procedures. The compound annual growth rate between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 16%.
- The Company placed 305 da Vinci Surgical Systems, a decrease of 9% compared with 336 in the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company grew its da Vinci Surgical System installed base to 7,364 systems as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 13% compared with 6,525 as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.
