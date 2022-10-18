United Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $2.81 beats by $0.53, revenue of $12.88B beats by $140M
- United Airlines press release (NASDAQ:UAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.81 beats by $0.53.
- Revenue of $12.88B (+66.2% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Company's September TRASM was third best of any month in company history
- CASM-ex for the quarter was 1.5 points better than expected
- Q4 optimism powered by strong revenue and improving cost trends
- Best on-time arrival rate and lowest rate of misconnections for any Q3 in history.
- Looking forward through the end of the year, the airline expects the strong COVID recovery trends to continue to overcome the recessionary pressures in the macroeconomic environment.
- The airline now expects fourth quarter adjusted operating margin to be above 2019 for the first time. The company also remains confident in the 2023 United Next adjusted pre-tax margin¹ target of ~9%.
- Shares +0.75%.
