City Holding GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.16, revenue of $67.02M beats by $2.49M
Oct. 18, 2022 4:07 PM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- City Holding press release (NASDAQ:CHCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $67.02M (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.49M.
- The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $432 million at September 30, 2022.
- On September 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022.
- The Company’s net interest income increased from $41.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 to $48.8 million during the third quarter of 2022.
