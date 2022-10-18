City Holding GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.16, revenue of $67.02M beats by $2.49M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:07 PM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • City Holding press release (NASDAQ:CHCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $67.02M (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.49M.
  • The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $432 million at September 30, 2022.
  • On September 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022.
  • The Company’s net interest income increased from $41.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 to $48.8 million during the third quarter of 2022. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.