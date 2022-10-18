Enterprise Products cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering on weaker NGL fundamentals

Oct. 18, 2022 3:58 PM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +0.4%, inching higher just before Tuesday's close, even as Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded shares to Hold from Buy with a $29 price target, saying a weakening of natural gas liquids and petrochemical fundamentals "underpin negative TPH estimate revisions and bring valuation closer to middle of the pack vs. large-cap peers."

Tudor analyst Colton Bean said his forecast Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $2.24M lands modestly below Wall Street estimates on a combination of declining NGL prices and compressed petchem spreads.

Bean currently expect free cash flow after distributions of just under $1.1B, with unit repurchases garnering an increased share of excess free cash flow Y/Y, although receipt of SPOT permits/FID would materially reduce available cash flow.

Despite the downgrade, Bean said Enterprise's (EPD) balance sheet remains "best-in-class" and should prove defensive if the market's market recessionary fears play out.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) has "raised distributions for a long time and will likely continue to raise distributions for a very long time," Long Player writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.