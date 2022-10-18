Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +0.4%, inching higher just before Tuesday's close, even as Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded shares to Hold from Buy with a $29 price target, saying a weakening of natural gas liquids and petrochemical fundamentals "underpin negative TPH estimate revisions and bring valuation closer to middle of the pack vs. large-cap peers."

Tudor analyst Colton Bean said his forecast Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $2.24M lands modestly below Wall Street estimates on a combination of declining NGL prices and compressed petchem spreads.

Bean currently expect free cash flow after distributions of just under $1.1B, with unit repurchases garnering an increased share of excess free cash flow Y/Y, although receipt of SPOT permits/FID would materially reduce available cash flow.

Despite the downgrade, Bean said Enterprise's (EPD) balance sheet remains "best-in-class" and should prove defensive if the market's market recessionary fears play out.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) has "raised distributions for a long time and will likely continue to raise distributions for a very long time," Long Player writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.