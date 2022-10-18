J.B. Hunt Transport Services GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.11, revenue of $3.84B beats by $50M
Oct. 18, 2022 4:10 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services press release (NASDAQ:JBHT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $3.84B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- At September 30, 2022, we had a total of $1.2 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to total debt of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
- In the third quarter 2022, we purchased approximately 349,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $61 million.
- Operating income for the current quarter totaled $362.2 million versus $273.8 million for the third quarter 2021.
Comments