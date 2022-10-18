J.B. Hunt Transport Services GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.11, revenue of $3.84B beats by $50M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:10 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services press release (NASDAQ:JBHT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $3.84B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • At September 30, 2022, we had a total of $1.2 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to total debt of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
  • In the third quarter 2022, we purchased approximately 349,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $61 million.
  • Operating income for the current quarter totaled $362.2 million versus $273.8 million for the third quarter 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.