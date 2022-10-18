South Atlantic Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $13.51M beats by $0.17M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:11 PM ETSouth Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • South Atlantic Bancshares press release (OTCQX:SABK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $13.51M (+22.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.17M.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $3.6 million, a 44.7 percent increase over the second quarter of 2022 and a 39.4 percent increase over the third quarter of 2021.
  • Loan interest income, excluding fees, for the third quarter of 2022 increased $3.1 million, or 43.9 percent when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total assets as of September 30, 2022 equaled $1.4 billion, an 11.5 percent increase year-to-date and 17.9 percent increase year-over-year.
  • Total loans, excluding provision for loan losses, increased to $948.0 million at September 30, 2022, a 29.2 percent increase year-to-date and 33.8 percent increase year-over-year.

