City Holding to acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares for $61M
Oct. 18, 2022 4:12 PM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)CCVSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) said Tuesday it will acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares (OTCPK:CCVS) for $61M, or $15.43 per share, to strength its presence in Lexington, Kentucky MSA.
- Citizens Commerce (OTCPK:CCVS) shareholders will receive 0.1666 CHCO stock for each outstanding CCVS share.
- Based on financial data as of Sept. 30, the combined firm will have $6.2B in assets, $5.3B in deposits, and gross loans of $3.9B.
- Once the deal closes, Citizens Commerce's (OTCPK:CCVS) unit Citizens Commerce Bank will merge into City National Bank of West Virginia.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- City Holding (CHCO) also reported Q3 results above estimates.
