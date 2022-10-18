City Holding to acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares for $61M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:12 PM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)CCVSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) said Tuesday it will acquire Citizens Commerce Bancshares (OTCPK:CCVS) for $61M, or $15.43 per share, to strength its presence in Lexington, Kentucky MSA.
  • Citizens Commerce (OTCPK:CCVS) shareholders will receive 0.1666 CHCO stock for each outstanding CCVS share.
  • Based on financial data as of Sept. 30, the combined firm will have $6.2B in assets, $5.3B in deposits, and gross loans of $3.9B.
  • Once the deal closes, Citizens Commerce's (OTCPK:CCVS) unit Citizens Commerce Bank will merge into City National Bank of West Virginia.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • City Holding (CHCO) also reported Q3 results above estimates.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.