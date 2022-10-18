White River Bancshares GAAP EPS of $1.34, revenue of $9.92M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:15 PM ETWhite River Bancshares Co (WRIV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • White River Bancshares press release (OTCQX:WRIV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.34.
  • Revenue of $9.92M (+13.4% Y/Y).
  • Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 23 basis points to 3.88%, compared to 3.65% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.58%, compared to 0.95% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 6.87%, from 9.80% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $410,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans increased 17.9% to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $661.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 7.0% to $791.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $739.7 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $153,000, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $149,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share was $75.73 at September 30, 2022, from $81.47 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.57% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.53% for the Bank at September 30, 2022.
  • The Company paid a $1.00 per share annual cash dividend on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022.

