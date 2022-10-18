Micro Focus International approves all-cash offer by OpenText
Oct. 18, 2022 4:15 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX), MCRO, OTEX:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Micro Focus International (OTCPK:MCFUF) approved the terms of the recommended all-cash offer by OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Open Text UK to acquire entire share capital of Micro Focus as announced on August 25, 2022.
- OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We have achieved an important milestone in our path towards completing the Acquisition. Upon closing, OpenText will be one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses. We look forward to welcoming Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText."
