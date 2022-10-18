Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock jumped 6.2% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the automated electronic broker said posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Commission revenue was relatively flat compared with Q2 and daily average revenue trades slipped from the prior quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.08, beating the $0.95 consensus, climbed from $0.84 in Q2 and from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net revenue of $847M, exceeding $793M consensus, increased from $717M in the prior quarter and from $650M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total daily average revenue trades of 1.92M fell from 2.17M in Q2, but rose 15% Y/Y.

Commission revenue rose 3% Y/Y to $320M, on higher customer futures trading volume and higher options commission per contract, tempered by lower stock volume. The figure, though, edged down from $322M in Q2.

Net interest income was $473M, compared with $348M in Q2 and from $274M in Q3 2021.

Total noninterest expenses of $267M vs. $264M in the prior quarter and $230M in the year-ago quarter.

Customer accounts increased to 2.01M from 1.92M at the end of Q2.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.13, revenue of $847M beats by $54.3M