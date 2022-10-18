Interactive Brokers stock climbs after strong Q3 earnings beat

Oct. 18, 2022 4:16 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Colored ticker board on black

AUDINDesign

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock jumped 6.2% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the automated electronic broker said posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Commission revenue was relatively flat compared with Q2 and daily average revenue trades slipped from the prior quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.08, beating the $0.95 consensus, climbed from $0.84 in Q2 and from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net revenue of $847M, exceeding $793M consensus, increased from $717M in the prior quarter and from $650M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total daily average revenue trades of 1.92M fell from 2.17M in Q2, but rose 15% Y/Y.

Commission revenue rose 3% Y/Y to $320M, on higher customer futures trading volume and higher options commission per contract, tempered by lower stock volume. The figure, though, edged down from $322M in Q2.

Net interest income was $473M, compared with $348M in Q2 and from $274M in Q3 2021.

Total noninterest expenses of $267M vs. $264M in the prior quarter and $230M in the year-ago quarter.

Customer accounts increased to 2.01M from 1.92M at the end of Q2.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.13, revenue of $847M beats by $54.3M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.