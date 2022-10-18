Vimeo posts 1% Y/Y fall in subscribers for month of September
Oct. 18, 2022 4:22 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) on Tuesday announced monthly metrics for Sept., with subscribers falling for the first time this year.
- However, total revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU), a key revenue metric, gained.
- The video platform and software provider said total revenue grew 5% Y/Y in Aug., with ARPU also adding 5% Y/Y.
- Subscribers fell 1% Y/Y.
- According to its website, VMEO has more than 260M users, more than 1.7M paid subscribers and over 100B video views.
- VMEO stock earlier closed flat at $3.83.
