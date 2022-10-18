Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) marked a double-digit gain on Tuesday after announcing the sale of over $1B in junk bonds.

The company said prior to Tuesday’s open that it has commenced a private offering of $1.25B aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Notes due 2028 on an unsecured basis. Per Bloomberg, the yield on these notes will be more than 11%.

“In connection with the offering of the Senior Priority Notes, the Company and its subsidiaries will contribute 12 unencumbered vessels to the Issuer, with each of these vessels continuing to be operated under one of the Company's, Carnival plc's or one of their subsidiaries' brands,” Carnival added in a regulatory filing.

Despite the hefty yield, the added liquidity appeared to encourage optimism on the stock alongside a broader risk-on mood lifting major indices.

Shares of Carnival Corp. (CCL) surged 11.94% on Tuesday, leading the entire S&P 500 on the day. The run on the day extends a gain of over 20% in the past week for the cruise operator. Royal Caribbean (RCL) +7.76% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) +8.57% also marked notable gains on the day. Shares of each cruise operator have been extremely volatile in recent weeks.

Read more on the details of Carnival’s new financing move.