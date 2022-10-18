Wintrust Financial GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.14, revenue of $502.93M beats by $4.98M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:30 PM ETWintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wintrust Financial press release (NASDAQ:WTFC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $502.93M (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.98M.
  • The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.1 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • "Further, we believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand and should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023.” said Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & CEO.

