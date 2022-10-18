Liberty Oilfield Services declares $0.05 dividend

Oct. 18, 2022 4:38 PM ETLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.3%
  • Payable Dec. 20; for shareholders of record Dec. 6; ex-div Dec. 5.
  • Liberty previously announced that its Board authorized on July 25, 2022, a share repurchase program that allows the company to repurchase up to $250 million of outstanding common stock through July 31, 2024.
  • The program commenced during the third quarter and the Company has repurchased and retired 4,702,166 shares of Class A common stock, representing 2.5% of outstanding shares, for approximately $70 million at an average per share price of $14.89 through September 30, 2022.
  • See LBRT Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

