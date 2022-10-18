Gaming and Leisure Properties creates COO role, names new CFO

Oct. 18, 2022 4:32 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor



  • Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), a REIT that owns real estate leased to gaming operators, promoted Brandon Moore, its current executive vice president and general counsel, to chief operating officer, effective immediately, the company said Tuesday.
  • Meanwhile, Desiree Burke, currently GLPI's senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and treasurer, is named chief financial officer.
  • The COO role is new for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and Moore will retain his responsibilities as general counsel. Burke will keep her treasurer role as well.
  • Both executives were part of team at Penn National Gaming that structured and completed the spinoff that created GLPI, Chairman and CEO Peter Carlino said.
  • In July, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) guided for higher year AFFO

