Gaming and Leisure Properties creates COO role, names new CFO
Oct. 18, 2022 4:32 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), a REIT that owns real estate leased to gaming operators, promoted Brandon Moore, its current executive vice president and general counsel, to chief operating officer, effective immediately, the company said Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, Desiree Burke, currently GLPI's senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and treasurer, is named chief financial officer.
- The COO role is new for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and Moore will retain his responsibilities as general counsel. Burke will keep her treasurer role as well.
- Both executives were part of team at Penn National Gaming that structured and completed the spinoff that created GLPI, Chairman and CEO Peter Carlino said.
