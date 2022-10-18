VICI Properties joins hands with Canyon Ranch with investment in Austin, Texas
Oct. 18, 2022
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) has entered into a delayed draw term loan facility for up to $200M to fund the development of Canyon Ranch’s wellness-resort offering, Canyon Ranch Austin in Austin, Texas.
- The transaction enhances company’s embedded growth pipeline with a call right to acquire the real estate of Canyon Ranch Austin upon stabilization and a purchase option for the real estate of Canyon Ranch Tucson in Tucson, Arizona and Canyon Ranch Lenox in Lenox, Massachusetts should Canyon Ranch elect to sell the real estate of either property.
- If the call right or purchase options are exercised, Canyon Ranch would continue to operate the wellness resorts subject to a long-term triple net lease with the company.
- Guest expected in 2025.
