Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) -3% post-market Tuesday after guiding for Q4 capital spending of $135M-$145M, in line with Q3 2022 levels but higher than Wall Street expectations of ~$125M, according to Bloomberg.

The company also expects Q4 total production of 72.5K-75.5K boe/day, including oil production of 32K-34K boe/day.

Laredo's (LPI) Q3 total production was 79.5K boe/day, in line with company guidance of 78.5K-81.5 K boe/day, with oil output of 35K bbl/day, below guidance of 35.5K-37.5K bbl/day, impacted as offset operator completions in Howard County affected more Laredo wells than expected.

Q3 lease operating expenses were ~$6.05/boe, above guidance of $5.70/boe, driven primarily by remediation operations on the Leech package and unplanned workover activity.

