Olaplex Holdings crashes 31% after-hours on guidance cut below consensus, prelim

Oct. 18, 2022 4:35 PM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

stock market crash sell-off - trading screen in red

bunhill

  • Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) announced Tuesday its decision to lower its full-year financial guidance as sales momentum drops over macro-economic pressure and inventory rebalancing.
  • FY 2022 Guidance Cut: The California-based hair care products company said it now expects FY 2022 revenue between $704-$711M, significantly down from prior guidance range of $796-$826M, and vs. consensus of $816.51M. That takes into account the 20% decline in revenue projected for the fourth quarter.
  • Adjusted net income for the year revised to $303-$307M and adjusted EBITDA forecasted to the range of $425-$431M vs. prior outlook of $504-$526M.
  • Q3 2022 Prelim: Also, the company has released its preliminary estimates for the third quarter where revenue is projected at ~$176.5M to reflect an YoY growth of 9.2%. That compares to revenue consensus of $207.64M for the quarter.
  • By channel: Professionals revenue, -16% Y/Y; Specialty Retail, +60%; DTC, -3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted gross margin expected between 74.1% to 75.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $100-$102M, down from a $106.8M reported in year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter is estimates at $71.3-$73.3M.
  • Inventory in the range of $150-$152M.
  • The news has sent OLPX stock down 31% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.