First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Q3 earnings on Tuesday came in better than expected as the regional bank saw strong growth in loans and net interest income during the quarter.

Its merger with IberiaBank (IBKC) remains on track to deliver ~$200M of targeted annualized net cost saves by Q4, with $184M already achieved.

Q3 adjusted EPS (excluding (TD)-related transaction costs and IBKC merger-related costs of $0.01) of $0.44 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.43, and rose from $0.34 in Q2, but fell from $0.50 a year ago.

Revenue of $875M, exceeding the Wall Street consensus of $819.83M, and increasing from $743M in Q2 and $738M in Q3 2021.

Net interest income came in at $662M compared with $542M in Q2 and $492M in the year-ago period thanks to a rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin, in turn, climbed to 3.49% from 2.74% in Q2 and 2.41% in Q3 2021.

Noninterest income of $213M vs. $201M in the prior quarter and $247M a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses of $60M vs. $30M in Q2 and a benefit of $85M in Q3 of last year.

Return on average common equity was 13.9%, up from 9.1% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q3 a year before.

Average loans of $56.5B gained 2% from the prior quarter, while average deposits of $68.1B slid 5%.

Earlier, First Horizon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.01, revenue of $875M beats by $55.17M.