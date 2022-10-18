Blink Charging announces plan for manufacturing plant in US after meet with labor head
Oct. 18, 2022 4:37 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) said Tuesday it plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. to increase charger production capacity amid growing demand.
- The move follows a roundtable talk with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.
- Shares of the EV charging equipment maker rose 2.% postmarket after the announcement.
- Blink (BLNK) launched a search to locate a facility spanning up to 200K sq. ft. - with potential for expansion - and will create ~300 additional jobs.
- The facility will have initial production capacity of 10K DCFC, and 20K-40K Level 2 AC chargers.
- The company narrowed the site location to states including Florida, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.
- The new jobs at the facility will expand Blink's (BLNK) total workforce in the U.S. to ~600 employees over the next several years.
