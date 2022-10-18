Ambrx to cut workforce, pause internal development of lead cancer drug candidate

Oct. 18, 2022 4:40 PM ETAmbrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) on Tuesday said it would reduce its workforce by about 15%, pause the internal development of its lead drug candidate and now focus on its earlier stage cancer therapies as part of a strategic reprioritization of the company.
  • The company will no longer directly pursue its cancer drug candidate ARX788 as its lead clinical asset, and will instead look for development partners to progress ARX788.
  • The company will prioritize the progression of its other cancer drug candidate ARX517 as its new lead asset.
  • AMAM expects the strategic actions to extend its cash runway into 2025.
  • U.S.-listed shares of AMAM earlier closed +0.8% at $1.32.

