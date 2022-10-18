Intuitive Surgical surges 10% after hours as Q3 results beat on top and bottom lines

Oct. 18, 2022 4:43 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is up 10% in post-market trading as the da Vinci Surgical System maker beat on the top and bottom lines in Q3 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $429M in the quarter compared to $439M in the prior-year period. EPS of $1.19 was the same in both periods.
  • Revenue increased 11% in the quarter to ~$1.6B.
  • Inuitive (ISRG) delivered 305 da Vinci systems in Q3 compared to 336 in Q3 2021.
  • A decrease of cash and cash equivalents in the quarter of $783M to ~$7.4B was driven in large part by share repurchases of $1B and capital expenditures, as well as unrealized losses on interest-bearing debt securities, partially offset by cash from operations.
