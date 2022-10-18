United Community Banks GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.02, revenue of $216.30M misses by $10.38M

Oct. 18, 2022 4:46 PM ETUnited Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • United Community Banks press release (NASDAQ:UCBI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $216.30M (+442.5% Y/Y) misses by $10.38M.
  • Return on assets of 1.32%, or 1.34% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.94%, or 1.97% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 11.02%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 15.60% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $15.4 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.12% of loans from 1.05% in the second quarter
  • Loan production of $1.6 billion, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% annualized for the quarter
  • Core transaction deposits were down $225 million, which represents a decline of 5% annualized for the quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.57% was up 38 basis points from the second quarter, due to the effect of higher interest rates
  • Mortgage closings were $317 million compared to $568 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks were $456 million compared to $731 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower lock volume driven by higher interest rates
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $8.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.6 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by lower merger-related charges as the second quarter included costs for the Reliant systems conversion
  • Efficiency ratio improved to historically low levels of 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs were $1.1 million or 3 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter
  • Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2022
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend was $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.