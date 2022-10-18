Netflix gains top 13% off earnings beat; streaming peers also rise

Oct. 18, 2022 4:58 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)DIS, CMCSA, WBD, SPOT, ROKU, PARABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments

Video on demand, TV streaming, multimedia

simpson33

  • Streaming-market peers to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are rising postmarket after the binge-video company surprised observers with a better-than-expected quarter for revenues, profits and (most of all) subscribers.
  • Netflix suggested the worst of its slowdown was behind it, tapping some of its biggest hits ever - A heavily watched season of Stranger Things, and some heavy viewing for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - to lead to growth of 2.4M subscribers.
  • Netflix is up 13.5% now after hours - and the media companies joining Netflix in the new direct-to-consumer era are also seeing a bump postmarket: Walt Disney (DIS) +2.9%; Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) +1.8%; Paramount Global (PARA) +2.3%; Comcast (CMCSA) +0.4%.
  • Streaming gatekeeper Roku (ROKU) has jumped 4.2% after hours. And streaming audio leader Spoitfy (SPOT) is +3.5%.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.