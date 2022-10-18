Netflix gains top 13% off earnings beat; streaming peers also rise
Oct. 18, 2022 4:58 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Streaming-market peers to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are rising postmarket after the binge-video company surprised observers with a better-than-expected quarter for revenues, profits and (most of all) subscribers.
- Netflix suggested the worst of its slowdown was behind it, tapping some of its biggest hits ever - A heavily watched season of Stranger Things, and some heavy viewing for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - to lead to growth of 2.4M subscribers.
- Netflix is up 13.5% now after hours - and the media companies joining Netflix in the new direct-to-consumer era are also seeing a bump postmarket: Walt Disney (DIS) +2.9%; Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) +1.8%; Paramount Global (PARA) +2.3%; Comcast (CMCSA) +0.4%.
- Streaming gatekeeper Roku (ROKU) has jumped 4.2% after hours. And streaming audio leader Spoitfy (SPOT) is +3.5%.
