Opening arguments in a case against medical apparel manufacturer FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) began this week.

The case brought by Strategic Partners, the parent of Cherokee Uniforms and Dickies Medical among other medical brands, has been brewing since 2019. This week, the allegations of misleading marketing, will be given a hearing and a response from the company in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

FIGS vehemently rejected the claims in comments provided to SeekingAlpha.

“This lawsuit is a last-ditch, desperate attempt by SPI to stifle a company that has revolutionized the industry. For years, SPI and its now terminated CEO Mike Singer were asleep at the wheel, doing business the old way – with commoditized products, licensed third-party brands and an analog business model that gave them no connection to the healthcare professional. After FIGS disrupted the market, SPI woke up and vowed to ‘attack’ FIGS and ‘drive it out of the market,’” Todd Maron, FIGS’ Chief Legal Officer said. “Their bullying, and this absurd litigation, will not work. We look forward to disproving each and every one of SPI’s baseless claims and demonstrating why SPI has no one to blame but itself for its failures.”

The claims being contested also figured into a recent short report from Spruce Point.