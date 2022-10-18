Ellington Financial book vale per share estimate dips, stock rises

  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) estimated its book value per share at $15.22 as of Sept. 30, 2022, down from the estimate of $15.99 as of Aug. 31, the mortgage REIT said Tuesday.
  • The latest BVPS estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on Oct. 25, 2022 to holders of record on Sept. 30.
  • EFC stock has gained 2.8% in Tuesday after-hours trading.
  • With Ellington Financial's (EFC) stock closing at $12.16 on Tuesday, the stock traded at ~80% of its estimated BVPS. That compared with its Aug. 31 closing price of $14.68, which represented about ~92% of its estimated BVPS.

