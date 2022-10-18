CNB Financial Q3 top line beats consensus as higher NIM offsets rising funding costs

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Q3 earnings came in mixed on Tuesday, though its bottom line topped Wall Street expectations as its higher net interest margin more than offset rising deposit and funding costs.

Q3 revenue of $57.87M beat the average analyst estimate of $49.95M and climbed from $48.7M a year before.

In addition, "our revenue diversification continues to progress with increasing fee income from wealth and asset management activities, treasury management services, and increasing cardholder usage and interchange income volumes," said CNB President and CEO Michael D. Peduzzi.

Q3 EPS of $0.90, meanwhile, fell short of the $0.99 consensus but rose from $0.82 at September 30, 2021.

Thanks to higher interest rates, net interest income was $49.91M in Q3, up from $40.3M in Q3 2021. As a result, net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.02% vs. 3.30% in Q3 of last year.

Provision for credit losses was $1.09M compared with $1.1M a year ago.

Loans mounted to $4B from $3.5B in Q3 2021; deposits totaled $4.62B vs. $4.6B in Q3 2021.

Earlier, CNB Financial GAAP EPS of $0.90 misses by $0.09, revenue of $57.87M beats by $7.92M.