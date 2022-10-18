Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) on Tuesday issued preliminary Q3 results and said it is "evaluating its asset footprint to improve its economic position and operating flexibility."

The company said it is evaluating the potential closure of its Boehlen, Germany, styrene plant; steps to optimize its production and supply chain for polycarbonate and downstream PC Compounds; restructuring the PMMA sheets business in North America; and a reduction of its SB Latex capacity at its Hamina, Finland, plant due to current overcapacity in Europe.

For Q3, Trinseo (TSE) estimates a net loss from continuing operations of $118M-$123M, adjusted EBITDA between negative $37M and negative $42M, and free cash flow of $56M-$61M.

Trinseo's (TSE) Q3 results "reflect the continuing erosion of consumer sentiment in Europe as well as the lack of any meaningful recovery in Asia following the COVID-19 lockdowns in the first half of the year," President and CEO Frank Bozich said.

Trinseo (TSE) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.79/share on revenues of $1.4M.