Pinnacle Financial Partners GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.01, revenue of $410.59M beats by $7.54M
Oct. 18, 2022 5:06 PM ETPinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle Financial Partners press release (NASDAQ:PNFP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $410.59M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.54M.
- Net interest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $305.8 million, compared to $264.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $237.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 28.7 percent.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $104.8 million, compared to $125.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $104.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 0.7 percent.
- Classified assets were $107.9 million at Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $112.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $196.3 million at Sept. 30, 2021, down 45.0 percent over the same quarter last year.
- On Oct. 18, 2022, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Nov. 25, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 4, 2022.
Comments