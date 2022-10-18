Pinnacle Financial Partners GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.01, revenue of $410.59M beats by $7.54M

Oct. 18, 2022 5:06 PM ETPinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners press release (NASDAQ:PNFP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $410.59M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.54M.
  • Net interest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $305.8 million, compared to $264.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $237.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 28.7 percent.
  • Noninterest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $104.8 million, compared to $125.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $104.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 0.7 percent.
  • Classified assets were $107.9 million at Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $112.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $196.3 million at Sept. 30, 2021, down 45.0 percent over the same quarter last year.
  • On Oct. 18, 2022, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Nov. 25, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.