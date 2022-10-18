Nanobiotix enters final agreement to restructure existing loan with EU's investment bank

Oct. 18, 2022 5:12 PM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • French biotech Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) on Tuesday said it had reached a final agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to re-align about €30.7M in outstanding debt obligations with its expected development and commercialization timelines.
  • The company had previously announced the agreement-in-principle with the EIB in mid-Sept.
  • As per the newly executed final agreement, NBTX can now defer repayment of the remaining €25.3M of the loan set to be paid in two tranches up to June 2029.
  • The restructuring agreement also includes a new milestone payment of €20M due in June 2029.
  • U.S.-listed shares of NBTX -2.4% to $4 after hours.

