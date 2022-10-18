Helmerich & Payne announces supplemental dividend, FY23 capex plans

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) on Tuesday announced a quarterly cash supplemental dividend of $0.235/share, ~$100M in total, and its capital budget for FY23.

The dividend is payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.

The supplemental dividends will be paid in four, approx. equal, instalments during FY23.

The additional returns represent ~50% of H&P's (HP) cash flow generation in FY23 after capital expenditures and base annual dividend.

The firm may use remaining cash flow to fund additional supplemental dividends or buy back stock.

The 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan is based on current forecasts for the year and the plan will be adjusted in subsequent fiscal years.

H&P (HP) set its FY23 capex budget at $425M-$475M, with its North America solutions segment accounting for approx. two-thirds as it plans to reactivate up to 16 idle rigs by Mar. 31. This would take its rig count to 192 active rigs for FY23.

"North America solutions segment's capex budget is impacted by higher maintenance capex. The reasons for this are – reduced spending during the pandemic which we must now make up for... and the current inflationary environment and supply chain challenges," said CFO Mark Smith.