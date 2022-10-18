U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.3M barrels last week, API says
Oct. 18, 2022
The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.27M barrels of oil for the week ending October 14.
Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.17M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.09M barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 1.7M-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $83.55/bbl in electronic trading after settling Wednesday at $82.82/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)
