The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.27M barrels of oil for the week ending October 14.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.17M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.09M barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 1.7M-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $83.55/bbl in electronic trading after settling Wednesday at $82.82/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)