Why did Cano Health stock slip today? Falls for second day on CVS deal skepticism

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) fell 7.2% on Tuesday after plunging 43% on Monday following a report that CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) walked away from a potential acquisition.

Cano (CANO) plunged on Monday following a Dealreporter item that CVS (CVS) didn't plan to pure an acquisition of the primary care provider. CVS is expected to look to return capital to holders, potential through an accelerated repurchase plan, according to the report.

Cano Health shares had gained 30% since a report last month that reports that Humana (HUM), CVS Health (CVS) and other possible buyers were said to be circling the primary-care provider. Cano shares also jumped 10% on Oct. 7 on a report that CVS was in exclusive talks to purchase the health care provider.

Citi analyst Jason Cassorla, who has a buy rating and $7 price target on Cano, said he believed the selloff in Cano (CANO) on Monday appeared to be overdone, especially with stock trading near previous lows and at the low end of comparable companies.

"However, without a deal catalyst, it likely be difficult near term to attain price levels afforded throughout the highs of this take-out back-and-fourth," Cassorla wrote in a Monday note.

Cano Health (CANO) has not only been the subject of takeover reports, but the home health care provider has also been under pressure from activist investors. Own Creek Asset Management in August urged Cano to engage with investment bankers to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer.