Leafly to cut 21% of workforce in cost-saving measure

Oct. 18, 2022 5:25 PM ETLFLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Keyboard with return key in the shape of a weed leaf.(series)

eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Leafly Holdings (LFLY), which operates a website to provide consumers information about where to buy cannabis, is slashing 21% of its workforce -- 56 jobs -- as part of a cost-cutting plan.
  • The reduction in headcount is expected to lower 2023 annual cash operating costs by $16M.
  • The company will take one-time cash restructuring charge ~$500K this quarter due to the layoffs.
  • Leafly also announced preliminary Q3 results. It sees revenue of ~$11.8M, an ~8% increase from the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between ~$(6M) and ~$(5M).
