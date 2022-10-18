Leafly to cut 21% of workforce in cost-saving measure
- Leafly Holdings (LFLY), which operates a website to provide consumers information about where to buy cannabis, is slashing 21% of its workforce -- 56 jobs -- as part of a cost-cutting plan.
- The reduction in headcount is expected to lower 2023 annual cash operating costs by $16M.
- The company will take one-time cash restructuring charge ~$500K this quarter due to the layoffs.
- Leafly also announced preliminary Q3 results. It sees revenue of ~$11.8M, an ~8% increase from the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between ~$(6M) and ~$(5M).
