Faraday Future sheds jobs, cuts salaries to conserve cash; interim CFO quits

  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) said Tuesday it eliminated jobs and cut salaries in exchange for equity, among other cost cuts to conserve cash.
  • The EV maker's interim CFO Becky Roof also resigned, effective immediately.
  • Faraday Future (FFIE) clarified that the resignation was not a result of any disagreement with its independent auditors or management.
  • The firm said its total expected cash burn from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 is ~$100M-$150M and ~$515M-$565M for FY22.
  • As of Sept. 21, Faraday Future (FFIE) had ~$38.7M of cash on hand.
  • Financings announced so far can fund the estimated cash burn only partially. The firm is in talks to raise additional capital to fund 2022 and beyond.
  • Faraday Future (FFIE) is continuing its search for a permanent CFO and expects to announce a new accounting chief, who will serve as interim CFO, in the near future.
  • Shares of Faraday Future (FFIE) edged 1.3% higher after hours on Tuesday.
  • Earlier this month, the company disclosed that three board members resigned after receiving death threats tied to mismanagement allegations.

