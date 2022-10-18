Faraday Future sheds jobs, cuts salaries to conserve cash; interim CFO quits
Oct. 18, 2022 5:47 PM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) said Tuesday it eliminated jobs and cut salaries in exchange for equity, among other cost cuts to conserve cash.
- The EV maker's interim CFO Becky Roof also resigned, effective immediately.
- Faraday Future (FFIE) clarified that the resignation was not a result of any disagreement with its independent auditors or management.
- The firm said its total expected cash burn from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 is ~$100M-$150M and ~$515M-$565M for FY22.
- As of Sept. 21, Faraday Future (FFIE) had ~$38.7M of cash on hand.
- Financings announced so far can fund the estimated cash burn only partially. The firm is in talks to raise additional capital to fund 2022 and beyond.
- Faraday Future (FFIE) is continuing its search for a permanent CFO and expects to announce a new accounting chief, who will serve as interim CFO, in the near future.
- Shares of Faraday Future (FFIE) edged 1.3% higher after hours on Tuesday.
- Earlier this month, the company disclosed that three board members resigned after receiving death threats tied to mismanagement allegations.
