Williams (NYSE:WMB) said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Daroga Power to identify long-term, end-use customers for clean hydrogen as well as offtake options for environmental attributes generated by hydrogen production in Wyoming, pointing to deliveries of hydrogen as soon as 2025.

Williams (WMB) said it plans to leverage its nationwide assets for the blending, storage and transportation of clean hydrogen to local and regional markets, including the Pacific Northwest through the company's 4,000-mile bi-directional Northwest Pipeline transmission system that passes through Wyoming.

"This partnership with Daroga Power could lead to the commercial certainty required to enable the first major phase of hydrogen-based energy transportation and storage in Wyoming, building toward our long-term goal to scale up over time and create a clean energy hub in the southwest part of the state where we own significant acreage," Williams (WMB) Senior VP Chad Zamarin said.

