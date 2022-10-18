Beyond Meat settles legal battle with rival Don Lee Farms
Oct. 18, 2022 6:01 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) said Tuesday it settled a legal case with former co-packer Don Lee Farms and the parties agreed to dismiss all claims.
- The case pertained to Beyond Meat (BYND) terminating Don Lee Farms, which makes plant-based and meat proteins, as a co-manufacturer after failing to meet its quality standards.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) said the terms of the settlement did not have a material impact on its financial position or results.
- "No party admitted liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement," the company added.
- Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) inched 2.3% higher after the bell.
