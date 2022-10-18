Arch Capital Group sees Q3 catastrophe losses of $530M-$560M for P&C, reinsurance units
Oct. 18, 2022 6:01 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) on Tuesday said it estimates pre-tax catastrophe losses of $530M to $560M in Q3 across its property casualty insurance and reinsurance segments.
- The catastrophe losses stemmed primarily from natural disasters that occurred in Q3, the company said in a statement.
- These disasters included Hurricane Ian, U.S. convective storms, Typhoon Nanmadol and the June French hailstorms.
- The company expects losses tied to Hurricane Ian to be split about 70%-30% between its reinsurance and insurance businesses, respectively.
- ACGL has about $15.1B in capital as of June 30, 2022. It provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its units.
