20cube Logistics to go public via SPAC deal

Oct. 18, 2022 6:02 PM ETEvo Acquisition Corp. (EVOJ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Special purpose acquisition firm Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJ) said it would acquire 20Cube Logistics, a Singapore-based software-enabled international supply chain orchestrator.
  • The company will be led by Mahesh Niruttan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 20Cube and will be called 20Cube Logistics Solutions (Pubco). It is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TCUB."
  • 20Cube Logistics has presence at over 60 locations in Asia, Australia and East Africa.
  • This transaction will provide working capital and acquisition funding to enable it to further accelerate growth.
  • 20Cube’s revenue grew at 74% in 2022, with revenue of $163M.
  • The combined company will have an initial enterprise value of about $338M and is expected to have up to $135M in net cash proceeds immediately after closing.

Comments

