TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) could sell billions of dollars of assets, perhaps even its Keystone oil pipeline, to help fund projects in Canada and Mexico, analysts said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

TC Energy (TRP) may seek to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as smaller gas pipelines for as much as C$4B (US$2.9B), RBC Capital's Robert Kwan said, citing a recent meeting with TC CFO Joel Hunter.

The company could boost its balance sheet with asset sales, Tudor Pickering Holt's Matthew Taylor said in upgrading TC (TRP) to Buy from Hold with a C$65 price target, adding that a sale of the Keystone pipeline would be an "ESG-accretive divestiture" and "the major prize in right-sizing the balance sheet."

TC Energy (TRP) shares recently slumped to their lowest in nearly two years after a selloff that started with the issuance of new equity to fund a project in Mexico.