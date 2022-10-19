Meritage Hospitality Group reports Q3 results; forecasts long-term strong sales growth
Oct. 19, 2022 12:43 AM ETMeritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU), MHGUPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Meritage Hospitality Group press release (OTCQX:MHGU): Q3 net earnings were to $1.8M compared to $2.4M for the same period last year.
- Consolidated EBITDA increased +2.9% to $8.8M compared to $8.6M for the same period last year.
- Revenue of $160.6M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- "Looking forward, Meritage is forecasting strong sales growth, driven by new Wendy’s and Taco John’s restaurant development, reimaged restaurants and acquisitions. The Company is committed to delivering on its capital allocation strategy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and return free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividend growth and share repurchases."
