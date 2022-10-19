ASML Holding Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.29, revenue of €5.8B beats by €410M; issues Q4 and FY22 guidance

Oct. 19, 2022 1:05 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.29.
  • Revenue of €5.8B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by €410M.
  • Gross margin of 51.8%.
  • Record quarterly net bookings in Q3 of €8.9B.
  • Outlook: ASML expects Q4 2022 net sales between €6.1B and €6.6B vs. €4.98B in Q4 2021 and a gross margin around 49%.
  • Expected sales for the full year €21.1B at the midpoint of the Q4 guidance.
  • The value of fast shipments in 2022 leading to delayed revenue recognition into 2023 is expected to be around €2.2B.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.