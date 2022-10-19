ASML Holding Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.29, revenue of €5.8B beats by €410M; issues Q4 and FY22 guidance
Oct. 19, 2022 1:05 AM ET ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
- ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.29.
- Revenue of €5.8B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by €410M.
- Gross margin of 51.8%.
- Record quarterly net bookings in Q3 of €8.9B.
- Outlook: ASML expects Q4 2022 net sales between €6.1B and €6.6B vs. €4.98B in Q4 2021 and a gross margin around 49%.
- Expected sales for the full year €21.1B at the midpoint of the Q4 guidance.
- The value of fast shipments in 2022 leading to delayed revenue recognition into 2023 is expected to be around €2.2B.
