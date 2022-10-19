Sartorius Stedim Biotech 9M GAAP EPS of €6.58, revenue of €2.6B; updates FY22 guidance
Oct. 19, 2022 1:22 AM ETSartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SDMHF), SRTOYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech press release (OTCPK:SDMHF): 9M GAAP EPS of €6.58.
- Revenue of €2.6B (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Sales revenue up 17.0% in constant currencies, underlying EBITDA margin at 35.0%.
- Outlook for 2022 specified: Sales revenue growth now expected to be in the lower half of the previous range of 15% to 19%; projection for underlying EBITDA margin unchanged at more than 35%.
- The CAPEX ratio is anticipated to be about 14.5% and net debt to underlying EBITDA is now anticipated to be about 0.8 at year end (previously about 0.2) following the closing of the Albumedix acquisition.
