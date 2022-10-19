Asia-Pacific markets mixed following a second day of gains in major U.S. indexes
Oct. 19, 2022 1:38 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Japan +0.53%.
China -0.80%. China was due to release home prices data Wednesday, but the release has been delayed.
Hong Kong -1.47%.
Australia +0.31%. Australia Westpac September leading index -0.1% m/m vs -0.1% prior.
India +0.69%.
Overnight in the U.S., strong earnings reports fueled stock gains for a second session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 337.98 points, or 1.12%, to close at 30,523.80. The S&P 500 advanced 1.14% to 3,719.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90%, finishing at 10,772.40.
Indonesia’s central bank starts a two-day board of governors meeting Wednesday.
U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.39%; S&P 500 +0.56%; Nasdaq +0.79%.
