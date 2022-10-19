Asia-Pacific markets mixed following a second day of gains in major U.S. indexes

Oct. 19, 2022 1:38 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.53%

China -0.80%. China was due to release home prices data Wednesday, but the release has been delayed.

Hong Kong -1.47%.

Australia +0.31%. Australia Westpac September leading index -0.1% m/m vs -0.1% prior.

India +0.69%.

Overnight in the U.S., strong earnings reports fueled stock gains for a second session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 337.98 points, or 1.12%, to close at 30,523.80. The S&P 500 advanced 1.14% to 3,719.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90%, finishing at 10,772.40.

Indonesia’s central bank starts a two-day board of governors meeting Wednesday.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.39%; S&P 500 +0.56%; Nasdaq +0.79%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.