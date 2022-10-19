Nicox reports Q3 results
Oct. 19, 2022 1:46 AM ETNicox S.A. (NICXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nicox press release (OTC:NICXF): Q3 cash of €25.6M on September 30, 2022 as compared with €42.0M as of December 31, 2021 and €31.6M as of June 30, 2022.
- The company estimates that it is financed until October 31, 2023, and until November 30, 2023 assuming the extension of the interest only period of the existing Kreos debt, in both cases based on the development of NCX 470 alone.
- Revenue of €0.8M compares to net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of €2.4M.
- Q3 2022 U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA® increased by 37% over third quarter 2021.
Comments