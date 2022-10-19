Silk Road Medical prices 2.33M common shares offering at $43.00/share
Oct. 19, 2022 2:00 AM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) prices an underwritten public offering of 2,325,582 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $43.00/share.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 348,837 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Gross proceeds from the offering to Silk Road Medical are expected to be ~$100.0M.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to expand its sales force and operations, increase its research and development activities, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, lease new facilities, expand internationally, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Silk Road Medical may use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt or acquire or license complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses; however, Silk Road Medical currently does not have any agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions and is not involved in negotiations regarding such transactions.
- Offering is expected to close on October 21, 2022.
- Shares are down 0.51% after-hours.
- Earlier, Silk Road Medical announces $100M common stock offering.
