UK inflation heats up after easing in August
- UK Sept. Consumer Price Index:+0.5% M/M vs. vs. +0.4% consensus, +0.5% prior.
- +10.1% Y/Y vs. +10.0% consensus, +9.9% prior.
Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between August and September 2022. The continued fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest, partially offsetting, downward contribution to the change in the rates.
- Core CPI: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus, +0.8% prior.
- +6.5% Y/Y vs. +6.4% consensus, +6.3% consensus.
- The BOE raised its interest rates by 0.5% to 2.25% on 22 September. The decision on next interest rates will be on 3 November and investor expects interest rate hike from 2.25% to 3% or possibly 3.25%, both of which would be much bigger moves than usual.
- The bank previously predicted the rate of inflation would peak at 11% in October, while its goal was 2%.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
Comments (1)