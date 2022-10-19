Sientra slides 18% on proposes stock offering
Oct. 19, 2022 2:12 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering shares of common stock.
- Each share of common stock will be sold with a warrant to purchase one share of the company’s common stock.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or additional common stock purchase warrants at the public offering price.
- All of the securities in the offering are to be offered by the Company.
- Currently, there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
- Sientra intends to use any net proceeds received from this offering for general working capital purposes.
- Sientra stock fell 18.02% after-hours.
